Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 18.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares traded up 18.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $52.68, 11,208,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 6,737,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 75,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

