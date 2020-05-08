Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

