Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Passage Bio’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

About Passage Bio

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.