Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

