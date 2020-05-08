Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CSFB increased their target price on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.