Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

WU opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

