Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Dougherty & Co dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCTT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of UCTT opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $716.08 million, a P/E ratio of -594.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.