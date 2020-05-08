Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

