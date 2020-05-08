Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Uber Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.04). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

