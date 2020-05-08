Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.