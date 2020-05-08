Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 696.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 824.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $186.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.