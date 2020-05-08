Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,573,000 after buying an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $122.21 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

