Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

