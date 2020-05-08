Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $622,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,332,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

