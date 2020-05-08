Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

