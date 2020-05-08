Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 36,146 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 4.76. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Insiders bought 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.