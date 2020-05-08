Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

