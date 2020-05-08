Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 in the last 90 days.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $43.21 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

