Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

