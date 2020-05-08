Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 129,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 210,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

