Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03. The company has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

