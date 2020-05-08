Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.76, for a total transaction of $18,309.72.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $17,002.16.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $17,363.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $19,041.10.

NASDAQ FB opened at $211.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

