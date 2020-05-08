Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 360,320 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

