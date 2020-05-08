Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Artur Bergman sold 8,400 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $185,136.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,045,166.70.

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $33.58 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -50.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 21.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

