Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on July 15th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of FRT opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

