Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Federated Hermes from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.76 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.