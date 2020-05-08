Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $212,352. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

