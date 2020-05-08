First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet cut First Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

