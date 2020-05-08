First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

