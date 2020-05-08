First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

