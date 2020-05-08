First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $275.25. The company has a market capitalization of $577.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.