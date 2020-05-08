Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

