Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

FISV opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

