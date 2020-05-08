Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

