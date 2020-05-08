Fiserv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,492 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,558% compared to the average volume of 452 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.