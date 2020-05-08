Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.23, with a volume of 23131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock worth $12,631,238 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

