Fiverr International (FVRR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/7/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fiverr International is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/24/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/22/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/2/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.34.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

