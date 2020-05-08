Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,766,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

