Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Insider Timothy Bryan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Timothy Bryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.35 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,480.00 ($30,836.88).

Timothy Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Timothy Bryan bought 11,425 shares of Freedom Foods Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.30 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,138.93 ($34,850.30).

Shares of ASX:FNP opened at A$4.55 ($3.23) on Friday. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.90.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Freedom Foods Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

Freedom Foods Group Company Profile

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

