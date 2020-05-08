Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.64

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $27.30. Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 148,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

