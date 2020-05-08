Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $211.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average of $194.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

