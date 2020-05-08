Fundamentun LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 208.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $229.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

