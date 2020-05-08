Fundamentun LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,851,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 309,048 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

