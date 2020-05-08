FY2020 EPS Estimates for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Boosted by Wedbush

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.