FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Reduced by Analyst

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,299,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,357,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 669,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 139,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

