Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $18.67 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 6.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $229.45 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.