Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Markston International LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.7% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

