Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.