Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average is $182.86. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

