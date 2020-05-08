General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

